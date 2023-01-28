Crave brings back classic Pokémon content in February

If you’ve been watching the first collection of Pokémon: Indigo League episodes on Netflix, you’ll be happy to know that the second collection is coming to Crave alongside some classic movies.

On Saturday, February 18th, the following Pokémon content is hitting crave:

Pokémon: The First Movie

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon: Adventures in the Orange Islands (season two)

Pokémon the Series: XY

Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest

Pokémon the Series: XYZ

At the bottom of the Bell Media press release, it says that more Pokémon content on crave is slated to come later. My fingers are crossed for Pokémon 2000 and the third season of the show Pokémon: The Johto Journeys.

If you feel like watching Classic Pokémon episodes, the first season is on Netflix. Other interesting spinoffs like Pokémon Generations and later seasons are free with the Pokémon TV app.

Source: Bell Media