Student discounts on Apple’s new M2 Pro/M2 Max machines available now

Apple’s ‘Education Program’ is a solid way for anyone to get a slight discount on new Apple products.
The new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini, alongside the new 14 and 16-inch M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros, are available with the student discount, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘GTA2020.’
Previously, Apple used Unidays to verify that people were eligible students, but that limitation was lifted in January last year.
Check out the discounted pricing for the new machines below:
Mac mini
- 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory and 256GB SSD Storage with an M2 chip: $669 with Education Program, $799 regularly
- 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD Storage with an M2 chip: $919 with Education Program, $1,049 regularly
- 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD Storage with an M2 Pro chip: $1,569 with Education Program, $1,699 regularly
14-inch MacBook Pro
- 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD Storage with an M2 Pro chip: $2,399 with Education Program, $2,599 regularly
- 12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD Storage with an M2 Pro chip: $3,029 with Education Program, $3,299 regularly
- 12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD Storage with an M2 Max chip: $3,699 with Education Program, $4,099 regularly
16-inch MacBook Pro
- 12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD Storage with an M2 Pro chip: $2,939 with Education Program, $3,199 regularly
- 12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD Storage with an M2 Pro chip: $3,189 with Education Program, $3,449 regularly
- 12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD Storage with an M2 Max chip: $4,109 with Education Program, $4,499 regularly
It’s worth noting that the pricing mentioned above is for the base variant of each model. Additional cores, memory, storage and pre-installed software incur an extra cost. Also worth noting is that Apple has locked down the Education Store with new rules that limit people from taking too much advantage of the discount. These rules limit shoppers to one desktop, Mac mini, laptop, two iPads and two accessories per year, per Apple account.
Find out how the new machines benchmark against their predecessors here.
Source: Apple Via: RedFlagDeals user ‘GTA2020’