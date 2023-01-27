Student discounts on Apple’s new M2 Pro/M2 Max machines available now

Apple’s ‘Education Program’ is a solid way for anyone to get a slight discount on new Apple products.

The new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini, alongside the new 14 and 16-inch M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros, are available with the student discount, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘GTA2020.’

Previously, Apple used Unidays to verify that people were eligible students, but that limitation was lifted in January last year.

Check out the discounted pricing for the new machines below:

Mac mini

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

It’s worth noting that the pricing mentioned above is for the base variant of each model. Additional cores, memory, storage and pre-installed software incur an extra cost. Also worth noting is that Apple has locked down the Education Store with new rules that limit people from taking too much advantage of the discount. These rules limit shoppers to one desktop, Mac mini, laptop, two iPads and two accessories per year, per Apple account.

Find out how the new machines benchmark against their predecessors here.

