Succession Season 4 hits Crave in late March 2023, first trailer released

HBO has confirmed that the Succession‘s highly anticipated fourth season will premiere on March 26th.

The date was revealed alongside the first teaser for the upcoming season, which offering a glimpse at the Roy kids as they plot against Logan (Brian Cox).

Season 3 of the acclaimed black comedy-drama ran from October to December 2021. All three seasons, as well as the upcoming fourth, stream exclusively on Crave in Canada.

It’s been a strong year for HBO already, as the network just released The Last of Us, its second-biggest premiere of all time after House of the Dragon. Notably, the PlayStation video game adaptation was filmed in Alberta, which the cast and crew raved to us about in an interview.