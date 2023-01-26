Spotify confirms outage on website, app

Audio streaming provider Spotify is currently experiencing an outage.

According to a post made on the company’s community forums page, the website and app are both impacted.

“We can confirm that this isn’t limited to the Spotify website. The Spotify app on different platforms is also affected,” the company wrote, confirming it’s looking into the matter.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 26, 2023

According to Down Detector, the outage is impacting Canadians as well. The website started receiving reports around 1:15pm. More than 5,000 reports were submitted by 2:45pm.

Source: Spotify Via: The Verge