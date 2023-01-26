fbpx
News

Spotify confirms outage on website, app

It's unclear what's causing the outage

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jan 26, 20233:05 PM EST
0 comments

Audio streaming provider Spotify is currently experiencing an outage.

According to a post made on the company’s community forums page, the website and app are both impacted.

“We can confirm that this isn’t limited to the Spotify website. The Spotify app on different platforms is also affected,” the company wrote, confirming it’s looking into the matter.

According to Down Detector, the outage is impacting Canadians as well. The website started receiving reports around 1:15pm. More than 5,000 reports were submitted by 2:45pm.

Source: Spotify Via: The Verge 

Comments