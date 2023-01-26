Spotify back up after outage on website, app

Spotify says it has resolved an outage that impacted users earlier today.

Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 26, 2023

The company confirmed the news on Twitter. It’s still unknown what caused the audio streaming platform to go down.

According to an earlier post made on the company’s community forums page, the website and app were both impacted.

“We can confirm that this isn’t limited to the Spotify website. The Spotify app on different platforms is also affected,” the company wrote, confirming it’s looking into the matter.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 26, 2023

According to Down Detector, the outage impacted Canadians as well. The website started receiving reports around 1:15pm. More than 5,000 reports were submitted by 2:45pm.

Source: Spotify Via: The Verge