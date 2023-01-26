Where to stream Rian Johnson’s Poker Face series in Canada

Hot off his acclaimed Glass Onion, writer-director Rian Johnson has a new mystery series called Poker Face.

Premiering on January 26th and starring Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face follows a woman who has the uncanny ability to detect when people are lying, which she uses to solve strange crimes.

Following a “mystery of the week” format, the series also stars Benjamin Bratt (Star), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer), Adrian Brody (The Pianist), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), recent Oscar nominees Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Hong Chau (The Whale) and more.

In Canada, watching Poker Face is a little unorthodox. Since it’s exclusive to the U.S.-only Peacock series, Canadians will actually need to sign up to Rogers’ Citytv+ service. This is available as a $4.99/month Amazon Prime Video channel, with a free 30-day trial to start.

Image credit: NBC Universal