The PlayStation 5’s $270 DualSense Edge is now available in Canada

PlayStation’s DualSense Edge controller is now available in Canada.
Similar to Xbox’s Elite Controller, the high-end PS5 gamepad offers a fully customizable experience that includes a variety of swappable components and remappable buttons.
In Canada, it sports the rather steep price tag of $270. (By contrast, the standard DualSense costs $90.) Besides the controller itself, you’ll also get:
- carrying case
- connector housing
- USB braided cable
- two standard caps
- two high dome caps
- two low dome caps
- two half-dome back buttons
- two lever back buttons
Pre-orders went up in October, so availability may vary. That said, retailers that at least carry the controller include Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop Canada, The Source and Walmart. $25 replacement stick modules are also available.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for impressions of the controller.