OnePlus Pad renders leak, showcasing the company’s first tablet

Unofficial renders of the OnePlus Pad were leaked by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, showing us the best look at the OnePlus’ first tablet so far. Oppo has confirmed the OnePlus Pad will be at the February 7th event on the company’s event landing page on the Indian website.

I turn 46 today so as Bday gift, I bring you the very first look at the #OnePlusPad!🥳 On behalf of @mysmartprice

However, this information isn’t available on the U.S. or UK landing pages, meaning it might be exclusive to India. The tablet will have a large display and a premium build, according to the renders. It’s also expected to feature a single or dual-camera setup on its rear. The volume keys are on the right side, which could house the stylus.

The front has an 11.6-inch display with thin bezels around it, with a front camera placed on the right edge.

At this event on February 7th, the OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 11. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 50-megapixel primary triple camera setup with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, there will be a OnePlus 11R, which is another premium smartphone offering.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice, OnLeaks