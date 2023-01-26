fbpx
New on Crave: February 2023

Woman King, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, The Other Two and more are hitting Crave

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 26, 20234:12 PM EST
Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in February (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in February 2023:

February 1st

  • Crave Celebrates Black History Month highlighting Black creators
  • Crave Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Valentine’s Day programming

February 2nd

  • Black Ice @9pm ET

February 3rd

  • The Other Two: Seasons 1-2
  • Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon
  • Firestarter
  • The Games Maker
  • Escaping the Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevieve Bauchemin
  • The Colony — Starz 
  • The Dirties — Starz
  • The Inhabitant — Starz 
  • Get On Up — Starz 
  • Madea’s Family Reunion — Starz
  • Madea Goes Jail — Starz 
  • 120 BPM — Starz
  • Beginners Guide to Endings — Starz
  • Born to be Blue — Starz
  • Closet Monster — Starz 

February 6th

  • C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood: Season 1 @9pm ET

February 7th

  • All That Breathes @9pm ET

February 10th

  • Pleasure
  • Downton Abbey: A New Era
  • Milton’s Secret
  • The Swearing Jar
  • Leverage: Redemption: Season 2
  • Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records: Episodes 1-2
  • Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News: Season 1
  • Transplant: Season 3
  • The Grand Seduction — Starz
  • Into The Forest — Starz
  • Leap Year — Starz
  • Mack & Rita — Starz 
  • Madea’s Witness Protection — Starz
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas — Starz
  • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween — Starz
  • Good Neighbors — Starz
  • Let Me In — Starz 
  • Mean Dreams — Starz 
  • Men With Brooms — Starz 
  • Milton’s Secret — Starz
  • My Awkward Sexual Adventure — Starz 

February 11th

  • Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark @10pm ET

February 16th

  • Star Trek: Picard: Season 3
  • Drag Race Belgique: Seaosn 1, Episode 1 @3:30pm

February 17th

  • Thunder Bay
  • Mia and the White Lion
  • Wolfhound
  • The Nutcracker (2010)
  • Pil’s Adventure
  • Ozzy
  • Showtime!
  • Quentin Blake’s Clown
  • The Woman King
  • Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials – Russell Peters
  • Gigi & Nate — Starz 
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral — Starz
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls — Starz
  • 50/50 — Starz
  • Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys — Starz 

February 18th

  • Pokémon Animation on Crave — includes Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! and more

February 19th

    • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 10, Episode 1 @11pm

February 20th

  • Jumanji — Starz
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Starz

February 24th

  • The Marksman
  • 1Up
  • Lignes de Fuite
  • Lord of the Rings (1978)
  • Sing
  • MTV Cribs: Season 19
  • MTV’s Deliciousness: Season 3B
  • Children Ruin Everything: Season 2
  • A Beautiful Mind — Starz
  • Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds — Starz
  • Gulliver Returns — Starz
  • Source Code — Starz
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Starz
  • Remember Me — Starz
  • Secretary — Starz
  • Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — Starz
  • Cool Hand Luke —  Starz

February 27th

  • The Grizzlie Truth

Leaving Crave in February

  • David Crosby: Remember My Name (February 2nd)
  • High Fidelity: Season 1 (February 13th)
  • Supervillain: The Making Of 6IX9INE (February 20th)
  • The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (February 21st)
  • We Broke Up (February 21st)
  • Another Day (February 24th)
  • Casino Royale (February 24th)
  • Diamonds Are Forever (February 24th)
  • Dr. No (February 24th)
  • For Your Eyes Only (February 24th)
  • From Russia With Love (February 24th)
  • GoldenEye (February 24th)
  • Goldfinger (February 24th)
  • License to Kill (February 24th)
  • Live and Let Die (February 24th)
  • The Living Daylights (February 24th)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun (February 24th)
  • Moonraker (February 24th)
  • Never Say Never Again (February 24th)
  • Octopussy (Feberuary 24th)
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (February 24th)
  • Quantum of Solace (February 24th)
  • Skyfall (February 24th)
  • Spectre (February 24th)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (February 24th)
  • Thunderball (February 24th)
  • Tomorrow Never Dies (February 24th)
  • A View to Kil (February 24th)
  • The World Is Not Enough (February 24th)
  • You Only Live Twice (February 24th)
  • French Exit (February 24th)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (February 25th)
  • Detroit (February 27th)
  • The Fighter (February 28th)
  • News of the World (February 28th)
  • Ottolenghi & The Cakes of Versaille (February 28th)
  • Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (February 28th)
  • I Am Paul Walker (February 28th)
  • Hilarious House of Frightenstein: Season 1 (February 28th)
  • Aliens Stole My Body (February 28th)
  • Candyman (1992) (February 28th)
  • Come Play (February 28th)
  • Creation Stories (February 28th)
  • Curious George: Go West, Go Wild (February 28th)
  • Four Good Days (February 28th)
  • Golden Arm (February 28th)
  • Who Let Dogs Out (February 28th)
  • Phantom Boy (February 28th)
  • Promising Young Woman (February 28th)
  • Safer At Home (February 28th)
  • Battle Royale (February 28th)
  • Confidence (February 28th)
  • Draft Day (February 28th)
  • Feris Bueller’s Day Off (February 28th)
  • Next Day Air (February 28th)
  • Pitch Perfect (February 28th)
  • Supergirl (February 28th)
  • Three Kings (February 28th)

Image credit: Crave

