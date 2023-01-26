Eastlink close to completing fibre upgrade in Mindemoya, Ont.

Eastlink has begun to connect residents and businesses in Mindemoya, Ontario, with high-speed internet.

The company has been working on this project for months and started installing fibre in the summer.

“The need and demand for high-speed internet has never been greater, particularly in rural Canadian communities,” Jeff Gillham, Eastlink’s CEO, said.

Eastlink says the upgrade will be completed by spring.

“We’re very happy with our progress as we near completion of our fibre network build,” Louigi Salvati, the company’s sales and marketing director for Ontario, said.

“This improvement in connectivity will not only help strengthen the local economy but it will also help the community’s ability to retain and attract people who want to live and work here.”

