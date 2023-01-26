fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2023

Exclusive Canadian premieres for the month include Blind Ambition, Thin Blue Line Season 2, The Art Of Rebirth, and more

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jan 26, 20238:02 PM EST
1 comment
Theo CBC

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in February 2023.

You can view the full list of content below:

February 1

  • John Lewis: Good Trouble (1×90, Documentary, directed by Dawn Porter, USA)
  • Sherman’s Showcase Season 2 (1×60 & 6×30, Mockumentary, RadicalMedia, USA)
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces (1×120, Documentary, directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, USA)
  • First Day Season 2 (4×24, Tween, Epic Films and KOJO Studios, Australia)
  • Gisele’s Mashup Adventures (20×3, Preschool, Headspinner Productions, Canada)

February 2

  • Right To Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (2×120, Documentary, directed by Mario Diaz and Jessica Sherif, USA) Exclusive Canadian premiere

February 3

  • Moonlight (1×111, Drama, directed by Barry Jenkins, USA)
  • Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan Season 3 (3×60, Lifestyle, Rumpus Media, UK) Exclusive Canadian premiere

February 5

  • Dear Jackie

February 6

  • Blind Ambition (1×90, Documentary, directed by Robert Coe and Warwick Ross, Australia) Exclusive Canadian premiere
  • Grand Designs UK Season 20a (8×60, Lifestyle, Boundless Productions, UK)
  • Mittens & Pants (39×7, Preschool, Windy Isle Entertainment, Canada)

February 7

  • Willie (1×72, Documentary, directed by Laurence Mathieu-Leger, Canada)

February 10

  • Ghosts Season 4 (7×30, Comedy, Monumental Television/Them There, UK) Exclusive Canadian premiere
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco (1×90, Drama, directed by Joe Talbot, USA)

February 15

  • The Fall Seasons 1-3 (16×60 & 1×90, Drama, Artists Studio, UK/Ireland)

February 16

  • Canada’s Ultimate Challenge

February 17

  • Thin Blue Line Season 2 (8×60, Drama, Anagram, Sweden) Exclusive Canadian premiere
  • Night Of The Kings (1×93, Drama, directed by Philippe Lacôte, Canada/France/Côte D’Ivoire)
  • The Art Of Rebirth (1×68, Documentary, directed by Vincent Lefebvre, Ukraine) Exclusive Canadian premiere
  • Borsch: The Secret Ingredient (1×60, Documentary, directed by Dmytro Kochnev, Ukraine) Exclusive Canadian premiere
  • Fragile Memory (1×85, Documentary, directed by Igor Ivanko, Ukraine/Slovakia) Exclusive Canadian premiere
  • The Guide (1×90, Drama, directed by Oles Sanin, Ukraine)
  • A House Made Of Splinters (1×90, Documentary, directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont, Denmark/Sweden/Finland/Ukraine)
  • A President, Europe And War (1×90, Documentary, directed by Laurence Thomas-Dutour, France) Exclusive Canadian premiere
  • Pulse (1×90, Sports Drama, directed by Sergii Chebotarenko, Ukraine)
  • Stop-Zemlia (1×122, Drama, directed by Kateryna Gornostai, Ukraine)
  • There Will Be People (12×52, Period Drama, FILM.UA/STB, Ukraine)
  • U311 Cherkasy (1×102, Drama, directed by Tymur Yashchenko, Ukraine)
  • Theodosia (26×22, Tween, Cottonwood Media and ZDF, France/Germany)

February 19

  • Charles: The New King

February 22

  • La Bataille Pour L’ame Du Quebec  (THE BATTLE FOR QUEBEC’S SOUL) (1×60, directed by Francine Pelletier, Canada)

February 24

  • Push

February 26

  • Best In Miniature

February 27

  • Plan B

Image credit: CBC Gem

