Bethesda, Xbox titles on sale on Steam after Developer_Direct

Several Bethesda titles and other games are on sale on Steam right now following the recent Xbox Bethesda Developer_Direct. Check them out below out below:
- Prey – $7.79 (85 percent off)
- Fallout 76 – $13.74 (75 percent off)
- Fallout 4 VR – $19.99 (75 percent off)
- Gears Tactics – $12.49 (75 percent off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online – $7.49 (70 percent off)
- Forza Horizon 4 – $26.39 (67 percent off)
- Fallout 4 – $8.90 (67 percent off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $13.19 (67 percent off)
- Gears 5 – $17.49 (65 percent off)
- Fallout 4 Season Pass – $16.44 (65 percent off)
- Halo The Master Chief Collection – $19.99 (60 percent off)
- Fallout 4 Far Harbor DLC – $7.99 (60 percent off)
- Fallout 76 The Pitt DLC – $31.99 (60 percent off)
- Fallout 4 Nuka-World DLC – $5.39 (60 percent off)
- Fallout 4 Automatron DLC – $5.30 (60 percent off)
- Fallout 4 Contraptions DLC – $2.79 (60 percent off)
You can check out the whole sale here.
Via: @Lbabinz