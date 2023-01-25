Here’s what you missed from the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct stream

Xbox and Bethesda had a ‘Developer_Direct’ stream, showing more details and gameplay for five upcoming titles. The games are Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, The Elder Scrolls Online, Redfall and Hi-Fi Rush. We’ve linked the trailers for each of the games below.

Minecraft Legends (coming April 18th)

Forza Motorsport (coming 2023)

Hi-Fi Rush (available today)

Redfall (coming May 2nd)

Elder Scrolls Online (coming June 5th on PC, June 20th on Xbox)

Xbox says Starfield will get its own standalone show later this year.

In related news, check out our interview with Mojang and Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive on Minecraft Legends.

Image credit: Bethesda