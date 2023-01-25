Here’s what you missed from the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct stream

Xbox and Bethesda had a ‘Developer_Direct’ stream, showing more details and gameplay for five upcoming titles. The games are Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, The Elder Scrolls Online, Redfall and Hi-Fi Rush. We’ve linked the trailers for each of the games below.
Minecraft Legends (coming April 18th)
Unite the Overworld in @legends_game, coming April 18 to @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/Kc12wcIYmK
Forza Motorsport (coming 2023)
Race like never before with @ForzaMotorsport | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/G8bbvztw7j
Hi-Fi Rush (available today)
SURPRISE – play @hifiRush today! | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/tkO40bXz9i
Redfall (coming May 2nd)
Explore an open-world and take down Vampires, FPS-style in @playRedfall, arriving May 2 | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/gd4xoAD1m2
Elder Scrolls Online (coming June 5th on PC, June 20th on Xbox)
New @TESOnline class incoming! Let the Arcanist build planning begin | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/NMmaItAnhO
Xbox says Starfield will get its own standalone show later this year.
In related news, check out our interview with Mojang and Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive on Minecraft Legends.
