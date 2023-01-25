Telus’ new consumer solutions business to focus on personalized tech solutions

Telus has created a new consumer solutions division to raise customer service and answer demands for innovative and integrated products.

The company is merging its mobility solutions department under one banner with home solutions and customer excellence. Zainul Mawji will serve as president of Telus Consumer Solutions.

Telus has also appointed Jim Senko to the new role of Chief Product Officer.

“At Telus, we consistently seek opportunities to advance our organization and our product offerings strategically in order to exceed the ever-evolving expectations of the market and Canadians,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO, said.

“[These changes] represent the next chapter of Telus’ exciting growth journey, propelling our efforts to optimize our market performance and capitalize on synergies across our company to fuel our long-term success.”

Source: Telus