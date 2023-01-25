Samsung Wallet is now coming to Canada

Samsung has announced that Samsung Wallet is coming to eight new markets at the end of January: Canada, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. The Wallet is a more secure app that can organize all your essentials.

Samsung Wallet includes features like Samsung Pay, Pass, Digital Keys, Health and more all in one spot.

You’ll likely have to update your Samsung Pay app to get Samsung Wallet. Samsung says Wallet “goes above and beyond to better safeguard customer data by storing it in a secure environment to help protect it from malware and other potential threats.”

“When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as many people as possible,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics in a press release. “Over the past several months, we’ve worked hard to rapidly expand the availability of Samsung Wallet, bringing the platform to more potential users. We look forward to sharing exciting new developments in the year ahead.”

Source: Samsung