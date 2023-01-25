Pixel Fold’s Flip to Shh requires the handset to be folded

The long-rumoured Google Pixel Fold’s Flip to Shh feature is a bit different than what we’re used to.

Flip to Shh is featured on various smartphones, including the Pixel 7. The feature on the Pixel 7 series can automatically turn on Do Not Disturb mode when you put it flat on its display on an even surface.

However, 9to5Google has found strings in the latest Digital Wellbeing app update, which turns on Do Not Disturb when you fold your phone and place it face down on a flat surface. When flipped, you’ll feel a vibration notifying you that Do Not Disturb is turned on.

9to5Google says that Quick Tap will also be on the device, allowing you to assign an app or action to a double tap on the rear of your handset.

Source: 9to5Google

Image Credit: Howtoisolve