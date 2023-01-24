MLSE partners with AWS to enhance Toronto sports fan experience

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is partnering up with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to bring fans of the Toronto Maple Leaf, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Football Club and Toronto Argonauts extraordinary sports moment and an enhanced fan engagement experience.

According to Amazon’s news release about the partnership, MLSE will use AWS’s “comprehensive portfolio of cloud capabilities, including ML, advanced analytics, compute, database, and storage services to support their teams and lines of business.” By innovating together, MLSE aims to build solutions that will support how teams play on the ice, court, pitch, or field, how players stay healthy on and off season, how fans connect with each other and experience games, and how sports franchises operate internally.

Amazon is deploying its ‘Amazon Rekognition‘ and ‘Amazon Kinesis‘ tools, the former of which is used for automated image and video analysis and the latter for collecting, processing and analyzing video and data streams in real time. The tools would be used to process and analyze video footage from cameras installed at team training facilities and game venues in real time to better prepare for crucial decisions during games. “For example, the critical game data stored and analyzed on AWS can be viewed by coaches on the bench to help them strategize their next play,” wrote Amazon

Additionally, MLSE will develop new technology for sports fans using AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud services to create extended and unrivaled experiences for its teams’ supporters in the arena, and at home. Using AR and VR applications, MLSE plans to power its “Game within the Game” digital experience that would allow fans to track their favourite players, access enhanced game insights in real time, take part in free-to-play gaming, and participate in on-demand sports betting.

Humza Teherany, chief technology & digital officer at MLSE, stated that the partnership with AWS will “help transform Toronto’s sports and entertainment industry” and enhance how the organization engages with fans by giving them exciting, personalized experiences in and out of the venues.

In the future, MLSE and AWS will build an “at-home and in-stadium” mixed-reality experience by combining visual data from cameras around the arena with sensors in players’ jerseys and the puck or ball, depending on the sport, which would build on ‘Digital Arena,’ MLSE’s existing teams’ mobile apps.

Learn more about the partnership here.

Image credit: Amazon Web Services

Source: Amazon Web Services