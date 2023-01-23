Google Meet, Zoom to roll out hardware interoperability on January 26

As promised back in October 2022, Google and Zoom are now rolling out support for interoperability between Google’s Meet platform and Zoom’s video calling software.

That means you can now hop onto a Meet call from a Zoom Room (as the name implies, a room for Zoom) and use Meet hardware for Zoom calls. Before you get too excited, this doesn’t appear to allow anyone to hop onto a Zoom call using Google Meet (or vice versa) — it’s interoperability for the in-office hardware used to combine in-person and remote workers into one meeting.

Unfortunately, that means if you absolutely despise Zoom’s awful interface and detest using it (like I do) this is not the escape you’re looking for.

Anyway, it’s worth keeping in mind that interoperability only supports “core video conferencing features,” according to Google:

“Some advanced features, such as polls, wired present, and dual-screen support may not be available when using Meet hardware to join Zoom Meetings and vice versa… Scheduled join and join via meeting code will be supported, as will the ability to configure no-knock joining (lobby bypass) in either direction.”

Interoperability will be available at no additional cost. Moreover, Google notes that it offers similar interoperability between Meet and Cisco Webex and Pexip also offers the ability to join Meet meetings.

The features will be available starting January 26th (Meet integration in Zoom Rooms will be available right away, while Zoom on Meet hardware could take up to 15 days to roll out). Learn more here.

Source: Google Via: Android Police