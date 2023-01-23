Apple’s rumoured mixed reality headset could be called ‘Reality Pro,’ offer iOS-like features

More rumours about Apple’s virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset have appeared.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the often-rumoured VR/AR headset will feature an ‘iOS-like” operating system with “many functions” already available on the iPhone and iPad, making it “feel familiar to Apple users.” This includes a home screen with app icons that can be arranged and customizable widgets.

Gurman goes on to say that the headset — rumoured to be called the ‘Reality Pro’ — will allow wearers to see their Mac’s display in VR, while controlling it with a physical keyboard and trackpad/mouse (Apple is working on air typing but it reportedly won’t be available at launch). The headset’s “major selling point” will be external cameras that track the user’s hands and eyes, removing the need for a physical controller like Meta’s competing Quest Pro and Quest 2 use. This technology could give Apple a unique advantage in the mixed reality (MR) space — of course, if it actually works.

Other reported features include the ability to switch between AR and VR on the fly, overlaying virtual objects in the real-world and a pass-through feature that can be activated with a Digital Crown-like knob.

On the app side, Apple’s VR headset will reportedly feature FaceTime-like video chat and virtual meeting rooms, along with VR content from notable companies like Disney and Dolby. Apple TV+ content will also be optimized for the headset, says Bloomberg. Other compatible apps include Safari, Photos, Mail, Messages, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Calendar and Podcasts. There will also be an App Store that features third-party content and Siri compatibility.

According to the report, Battery life will reportedly come in at roughly two hours thanks to a swappable external battery pack. Those who wear glasses will also be pleased to learn that this report corroborates earlier rumours regarding custom lenses that sit directly within the headset.

Previous reports indicate Apple’s VR headset features dual Micro OLED 4k Displays and a price tag of roughly $3,000 USD (about $3,736 CAD).

Generally speaking, Gurman’s latest reporting regarding Apple’s MR headset backs up much of what The Information reported at the beginning of January, indicating that there’s likely at least some level of truth to these rumours.

While the tech giant’s plans could change once again given its VR/AR headset has been delayed multiple times, most rumours point to Apple’s VR headset launching at some point in 2023.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors