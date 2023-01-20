Google laying off 12,000 employees worldwide

Google is following in the footsteps of several other tech companies through its announcement to lay off thousands of employees.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he takes “full responsibility” for the decisions that led to the mass layoffs. Google was one of the many tech companies that dramatically grew its employee roster during the pandemic.

The impacted employees are “across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions.” The post indicates that impacted employees aren’t specific to one country and include U.S. employees.

Despite the layoffs, Pichai said the company is “getting ready to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses.”

“We have a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products and are prepared to approach it boldly and responsibly.”

It’s unclear how many employees in Canada are impacted. As of February 2020, the company employed 1,500 people in Canada and had plans to expand its offices. MobileSyrup will update the article when more information is available.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced it was cutting 10,000 jobs, citing decreased customer spending and fears of a recession. Meta, Shopify, and Amazon are some of the other tech companies laying off employees.

