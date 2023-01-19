Verizon works with Centech, Bell, to foster 5G technology development

Verizon and Centech have selected their first cohort of companies for the 5G Development Hub.

Launched in May 2022, the hub provides startups with tools to realize 5G and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC).

Seven Canadian startups are part of the first cohort, and some of these companies were able to test their solutions on Bell’s 5G network. The startups specialize in applying 5G to manufacturing, transportation and energy.

“The 5G DevelopmentHub brings together Canada’s booming startup ecosystem and the expertise of leading 5G and MEC providers,” Richard Chénier, Centech’s general director, said.“5G is important for the future of innovation and this first cohort has proven to be successful.

