Nintendo third-party games are on sale until February

If you’re looking for Switch games, some third-party titles are available at a discounted price.
Games like Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and more are part of these multiple deals.
The Warner Bros. Games January Sale ends on February 5th and includes:
- LEGO DC Super-Villians Deluxe Edition: now $13.49, was $89.99
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection: now $11.99, was $59.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: now $19.99, was $79.99
The Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale ends on January 31st and includes:
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: now $11.99, was $79.99
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition: now $26.24, was $104.99
Ubisoft Lunar New Year ends on February 2nd and includes:
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition: now $6.70, was $26.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Just Dance 2023 Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition: now $6.59, was $19.99
- Valiant Hearts: The Great: now $6.74, was $26.99
