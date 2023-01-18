Apple’s M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro features HDMI 2.1 instead of 2.0

Apple’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro features a subtle upgrade some people may not have noticed — an HDMI 2.1 port.

Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) features HDMI 2.0, which supports a single 4K display at a 60Hz refresh rate.

With the last-gen laptop, if you want to hit higher refresh rates at 4K, you need to use a USB-C/Thunderbolt 4-to-display port adapter. This is how I’m able to get 4K/120Hz output on my LG UltraGear monitor via the MacBook Pro (2021).

Now, however, you no longer need to live the complicated dongle life thanks to the MacBook Pro (2023)’s HDMI 2.1 port. The newer port format supports an 8K display at up to 60Hz or a 4K display at up to 240Hz, as long as you use a compatible HDMI cable.

It’s a subtle change, but if you have a display that supports faster refresh rates and a 4K/8K resolution, it’s far easier to take full advantage of the display.

Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,599, and the 16-inch version starts at $3,199.

Source: MacRumors