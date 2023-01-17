Samsung introduces new ISOCELL HP2 sensor in time for Unpacked

The ISOCELL HP2 is Samsung’s new 200-megapixel camera sensor that we expect to be featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The sensor offers a 1/1.3-inch size and 0.6-micrometre (μm) pixels.

Samsung says this is the same sensor size that’s widely used in 108-megapixel primary smartphone cameras. With the South Korean company’s advanced pixel-binning technology, Tetra pixel, the HP2 offers more versatility to the camera and comes with different pixel sizes to match different lighting levels.

This means that, in low-light environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50-megapixel or 2.4μm 12.5-megapixel image sensor by binding four to 16 pixels. And for 8K video at 33-megapixel, the HP2 will switch to a 1.2μm 50-megapixel model that’ll minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. You can film 8K at 30fps. A wide field-of-view and bigger pixel size can help with cinematic videos.

The company’s new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology is now featured in the ISOCELL sensor. This can help reduce overexposed images and create better colours in bright conditions. And in low-light, it features Super QPD for faster auto-focusing.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 is now in mass production.