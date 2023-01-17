Canadian pricing and availability for Apple’s M2 Pro/M2 Max Mac mini and MacBook Pro

Apple has unveiled its long-rumoured M2 Max and M2 Pro chipset available in the latest Mac mini and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. If you’re looking to get a device with the new chipset in Canada, here’s what you need to know.

The new devices with M2 Max and M2 Pro chips will be available directly from Apple next week, with availability at retailers likely to come at a later date. The new Mac mini, alongside the M2 Max and M2 Pro MacBook Pro, are available to order now, with deliveries estimated for Tuesday, January 24th, according to Apple’s website.

Check out Canadian pricing for the new devices below:

Mac mini

Each of the above-mentioned Mac minis can be upgraded to feature extra memory, extra storage, advanced ethernet and specific pre-installed software at an extra cost. Find all new Mac minis here.

MacBook Pro 14-inch

Similar to the Mac mini, the 14-inch MacBook Pro can also be upgraded to feature extra memory and storage, alongside an option to upgrade to faster chips with more cores. Find the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pros here.

MacBook Pro 16-inch

Memory, storage, and chip upgrades for the 16-inch MacBook Pros can be found here.

It’s worth noting that retail availability for the new devices is unlikely to appear until January 24th, the day the new M2 Pro and M2 Max machines start shipping. This article will be updated with retailer availability as and when available.

Learn more about the new chipset here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

