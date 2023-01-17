fbpx
Industry and Technology committee will explore Rogers-Shaw merger on Jan. 25th

The House of Commons' committee already reviewed the merger. However, that was prior to Vidéotron's plans to acquire Freedom Mobile

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jan 17, 202312:00 PM EST
The House of Common’s industry and technology committee will re-examine Rogers’ merger with Shaw on January 25th.

A parliamentary staffer confirmed the date to Cartt.ca.

The Globe and Mail reported last week the committee would examine the takeover for a second time. The committee initially discussed the matter in March 2022, recommending against the merger.

However, the second hearing will focus on Vidéotron and its plans to acquire Freedom Mobile. Rogers and Shaw announced they would sell Freedom after the initial recommendations were made.

The hearing will occur one day after the Competition Bureau presents its arguments to the Federal Court of Appeal. The bureau is appealing the Competition Tribunal’s decision to support the Rogers-Shaw merger, stating the tribunal failed to analyze the case accurately. 

Source: Cartt.ca 

