Google Translate expands offline language options

Google Translate has 33 new languages that can be used offline.
According to a Google blog post, users can download the languages beforehand and translate text when they don’t have an internet connection.
The new languages include:
-
Basque
-
Cebuano
-
Chichewa
-
Corsican
-
Frisian
-
Hausa
-
Hawaiian
-
Hmong
-
Igbo
-
Javanese
-
Khmer
-
Kinyarwanda
-
Kurdish
-
Lao
-
Latin
-
Luxembourgish
-
Malagasy
-
Maori
-
Myanmar (Burmese)
-
Oriya / Odia
-
Samoan
-
Scots Gaelic
-
Sesotho
-
Shona
-
Sindhi
-
Sundanese
-
Tatar
-
Turkmen
-
Uyghur
-
Xhosa
-
Yiddish
-
Yoruba
-
Zulu
Once you’ve updated the app, you can access offline languages by selecting the languages and tapping the download button.
Source: Google