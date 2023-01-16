fbpx
Google Translate expands offline language options

Malagasy, Sindhi, and Zulu are part of the many new available languages

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jan 16, 20231:39 PM EST
Google Translate has 33 new languages that can be used offline.

According to a Google blog post, users can download the languages beforehand and translate text when they don’t have an internet connection.

The new languages include:

  • Basque
  • Cebuano
  • Chichewa
  • Corsican
  • Frisian
  • Hausa
  • Hawaiian
  • Hmong
  • Igbo
  • Javanese
  • Khmer
  • Kinyarwanda
  • Kurdish
  • Lao
  • Latin
  • Luxembourgish
  • Malagasy
  • Maori
  • Myanmar (Burmese)
  • Oriya / Odia
  • Samoan
  • Scots Gaelic
  • Sesotho
  • Shona
  • Sindhi
  • Sundanese
  • Tatar
  • Turkmen
  • Uyghur
  • Xhosa
  • Yiddish
  • Yoruba
  • Zulu

Once you’ve updated the app, you can access offline languages by selecting the languages and tapping the download button.

Source: Google

