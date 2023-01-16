Bill Gates confirms preference for Android over iPhone

In a recent ask me anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates confirmed that he continues to use an Android smartphone, and hasn’t made the switch to either the iPhone, iPad, Mac or his own company’s Surface Duo.

Gates, who has been vocal about his preference for Android in the past, revealed that he is currently using a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which he received directly from Samsung Chairman JY Lee. Before the Z Fold 4, Gates was reported to be using the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and he had even travelled to South Korea to meet with JY Lee and collect the device.

Gates went on to explain that the foldable screen size of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 means that he doesn’t need to use a tablet as he can rely on his Android-powered smartphone and an unnamed Windows “portable PC.”

“I have a Samsung Fold 4 which JY Lee the Chairman of Samsung gave me when I saw him in South Korea to update my Fold 3. Of course I use Outlook and a lot of Microsoft software on it. The screen size means I don’t use a tablet but just the phone and my portable PC — a Windows machine,” wrote Gates.

In an interview in 2021, the world’s former richest man elaborated that the preference comes down to Android manufacturers being “more flexible” regarding Microsoft’s software integration, and the company’s apps being pre-installed on Android smartphones.

“Some Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me,” he said.

The reasoning may seem odd to some, considering the availability of Microsoft apps on the App Store for iPhone. However, Gates has previously stated that while he keeps an iPhone on hand for testing purposes, it’s not the device he uses on a daily basis.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Reddit ‘u/thisisbillgates‘ Via: 9to5Mac