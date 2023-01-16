fbpx
Bell outage impacting voice services in Ontario [Update]

Customers might need to toggle airplane mode to restore service

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jan 16, 20234:16 PM EST
Some Bell customers in Ontario are experiencing issues with voice services.

The Bell Support Twitter page gives no details as to what may be causing the issue but says customers “may need to toggle airplane mode on and off to restore service.”

According to reports shared with DownDetector, issues appeared to begin just after 2:30pm ET. Impacted customers appear to be located across the province, including in Toronto, St.Catherines, Ottawa, and Mississauga.

The issue is also impacting Virgin Plus customers. Lucky Mobile, which is also a Bell flanker brand, hasn’t shared a similar message.

01/16/2023 7:05PM ET: The article has been updated with the latest information.

