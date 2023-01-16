fbpx
Bell outage impacting voice services in Ontario

It's unclear what caused the outage

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jan 16, 20234:16 PM EST
Some Bell customers in Ontario are experiencing issues with voice services.

The Bell Support Twitter page gives no details as to what may be causing the issue but says the company is working towards a solution.

According to reports shared with DownDetector, issues appeared to begin just after 2:30pm ET. Impacted customers appear to be located across the province, including in Toronto, St.Catherines, Ottawa, and Mississauga.

The issue is also impacting Virgin Plus customers. Lucky Mobile, which is also a Bell flanker brand, hasn’t shared a similar message.

