Bell outage impacting voice services in Ontario

Some Bell customers in Ontario are experiencing issues with voice services.

The Bell Support Twitter page gives no details as to what may be causing the issue but says the company is working towards a solution.

Bell Mobility customers in Ontario may be experiencing a voice service outage. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) January 16, 2023

According to reports shared with DownDetector, issues appeared to begin just after 2:30pm ET. Impacted customers appear to be located across the province, including in Toronto, St.Catherines, Ottawa, and Mississauga.

Virgin Members in Ontario may be experiencing a voice service outage. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible. — Virgin Plus (@VirginPlus) January 16, 2023

The issue is also impacting Virgin Plus customers. Lucky Mobile, which is also a Bell flanker brand, hasn’t shared a similar message.