Samsung discounts S22 series ahead of S23 launch

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place in San Francisco on February 1st. The event will go live at 10am PT (1pm ET), and the company will show off its highly anticipated S23 series.

Before that, the South Korea-based company is offering you a chance to get your hands on the S22 series at a cheaper cost. Samsung’s website currently has the S22 Ultra, the S22+, S22 and the S21 FE 5G discounted.

The discous will stick around until January 26th.

Follow the links to learn more about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ & S22 and S21 FE 5G.

For what we’re expecting from Samsung at Unpacked, click here.

