The last season of Servant is now available on Apple TV+

The fourth and last season of Apple’s original series Servant is now available on Apple TV+. The series is directed and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

Servant was one of Apple’s debut originals and follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after a tragedy that causes a rift in their marriage.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint, Mathilde Dehaye and more.

Servant rolls out weekly with a new episode each Friday leading up to a March 17th finale.

Apple TV+ is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku sticks, PlayStation and Xbox, smart TVs and more. A membership costs $8.99 CAD per month.

