Samsung Galaxy S23 alleged official marketing pics show up online

We’re now seeing alleged official renderings of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

These renders, shared by Roland Quandt, look a bit different from what we’ve seen in the past and kind of make the device look like an iPhone when looking at it from the side. The device sports a metal frame combined with a glass cover in all variants. Quandt suggests that Samsung used aluminum for S23 and S23+.

We also don’t see any images of the S23+ or the S23 Ultra, only the base version, the S23. The device comes in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Botanic Green,’ ‘Mystic Lilac,’ and ‘Cotton Flower (white).’

Looking at the device from the rear, Samsung has removed the camera bump, so all we see are the lenses protruding from the back panel.

Galaxy S23: This is Samsung's new flagship phone in official marketing pics (like actually from Samsung, not some very creative person on a forum and stuff, y'all know what I'm talking aboot) https://t.co/nL2STbmlX3 RTs much appreciated, kthxbye! #GalaxyS23 #SamsungUnpacked — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 11, 2023

Quandt says that the device will sport a 6.11-inch OLED display with a full HD resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Samsung will reveal all three models on February 1st.

Images credit: WinFuture

Source: Roland Quandt (@rquandt), WinFuture