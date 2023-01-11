Acclaimed Canadian game TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge comes to mobile via Netflix

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is now available on Android and iOS exclusively through Netflix.

Developed by Montreal’s Tribute Games, the arcade-inspired beat ’em up released last year on consoles and PC to critical acclaim.

The game follows Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael and April O’Neil as they fight the Shredder, the Foot Clan, Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady.

Netflix Games is included at no additional cost with a Netflix subscription. Other notable games in the catalogue include Kentucky Route Zero, Immortality and Montreal-based Thunder Lotus’ Spiritfarer.

Image credit: Dotemu