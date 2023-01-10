DJI launches compact RS 3 Mini gimbal for mirrorless cameras

DJI today announced the latest in its range of travel stabilizers for mirrorless camera owners.

The new stabilizer, called the DJI RS 3 Mini, is a direct lower-end successor to the June 2022-released DJI RS 3. It is a lightweight handheld travel stabilizer that sports a compact and portable all-in-one design that is roughly 50 percent lighter than the RS 3 Pro and 40 percent lighter than the RS 3, according to DJI.

Despite its lightweight design, the gimbal can support a weight of up to 2 kg (4.4 lbs) and features Bluetooth shutter control, a 3rd-gen stabilization algorithm, native horizontal and vertical switching, and a 1.4-inch coloured touchscreen.

“Since the introduction of DJI’s Ronin series for cinematography in professional environments, DJI has been working on bringing professional-grade technology to an increasing number of content creators,” said Paul Pan, senior product line manager at DJI. “The DJI RS 3 Mini is testament to DJI’s core value of bringing innovative stabilization technology to everyone with a love of capturing their moments in a photo or on video. Now, anyone with a mirrorless camera can experience the same industry-leading technology used on film sets and studios across the globe.”

The RS 3 Mini is compatible with a range of mainstream mirrorless camera and lens combinations, including the Sony A7S3 + 24-70mm F2.8 GM lens, Canon EOS R5 + RF24-70mm F2.8 STM lens, and the Fuji X-H2S + XF 18-55 mm F2.8-4 lens. Check out the full compatibility list here.

Further, since the DJI RS 3 Mini is designed with vertical video creation in mind, the stabilized features a dual-layered quick-release plate that allows for vertical shooting without the need for additional accessories, while not limiting the gimbal’s rotation angle, when compared to traditional vertical shooting.

“Lightweight and powerful, RS 3 Mini is a professional stabilizer that will bring an unprecedented, easy, and flexible landscape or street shooting experience to users of all levels, achieving portability and professionalism at the same time,” wrote DJI in its press release.

The 3rd generation stabilization algorithm found in the RS 3 Pro provides excellent performance for smooth camera movements, especially when shooting around human subjects. The gimbal also allows for dynamic 360-degree rotation for eye-catching shots. When shooting someone who’s running, the gimbal operator doesn’t need to pay too much attention as the RS 3 Mini can follow people “steadily,” and “switch between high and low angles for a more diverse range of shots.

The gimbal also features a wireless Bluetooth shutter feature that is compatible with most mainstream mirrorless cameras. And for or convenience of use, the RS 3 Mini features a 1.4-inch full-color touchscreen, an M-mode button for switching between custom modes, and a front dial for focusing all within easy one-handed reach.

Lastly, the RS 3 Mini sports an integrated battery handle that allows you to power your camera for up to 10 hours. Not only that, but you can also charge the handle while using the camera, and it can be fully charged in a quick 2.5 hour timeframe.

The DJI RS 3 Mini is available in the United States starting today at authorized retailers and the DJI website for $369 USD (roughly $493 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to DJI regarding the gimbal’s Canadian pricing and availability.

Learn more about the gimbal here.

Image credit: DJI

Source: DJI