Android 13 QPR2 beta 2 lets you force themed icons for your home screen

For those who like consistency, this update is for you

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 10, 202312:18 PM EST
Monday, Google dropped the Android 13 QPR2 beta 2, giving users a look at what to expect for the March Feature Drop. Now, we’re learning more about what’s available in the beta.

While some of the new features and tweaks, like Unicode 15.0 emojis, and the Google Home app icon in the device controls, were spotted yesterday, more and more features are still being found.

Today, we’re learning about a new feature that made its way to QPR2 beta 2.

Spotted by the well-known Mishaal Rahman of Esper and the Google News Telegram channel, you can force icons on your home screen. The feature is hidden behind the flag named “ENABLE_FORCED_MONO_ICON” and has a description that reads, “Enable the ability to generate monochromatic icons, if it is not provided by the app.”

This will force icons that don’t provide a themed icon into a monochromatic variant that can match your wallpaper.

Personally, I’m not a fan of themed icons, but if you’re someone who likes the feature, this will be great for you. Hopefully, this makes it past the beta stage for those who like the feature.

Source: Android Police, Mishaal Rahman

