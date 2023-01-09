Google’s Find My Device network to soon let you find offline Fast Pair devices

Since last year Google has been working on a ‘Find My Device’ network, and now it looks like more information about the feature has surfaced on the web.

Well-known senior technical editor of Esper, Mishaal Rahman, found some strings of data in the latest Google Play Services build about the Find My Device network. The string of code includes the “last known location reports” feature in Find My Device that can track your Android device even when it’s not connected to the internet. The app will now store your device’s last known offline location, which will be encrypted and securely stored with Google.

"Locate your phone even when it’s offline. Encrypt your phone’s most recent location and securely store it with Google. Later this year, this will also apply to your Fast Pair accessories." — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 6, 2023

You’ll be able to access the data by entering the password of the Google account linked to the phone or the device screen lock. Google plans on expanding its Find My Device network to include Fast Pair accessories. While you can already track Fast Pair accessories, this only works when they are connected to your phone. Now, if they are offline and out of range, you’ll still be able to track their location.

The Find My Device network will enable other compatible accessories to broadcast the encrypted location of nearby Android devices, then relay that information to Google’s servers.

It looks like Google is trying to beat Apple’s Find My network, and it should go live sometime this year.

Source Android Police, Mishaal Rahman