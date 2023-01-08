The phone I want the most in 2023 is Google’s Pixel Fold

In 2023, we’re expected to see a lot of smartphones from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, Motorola, LG, Huawei, OnePlus and more. And even though not many of these phones will come to Canada, they’re usually still pretty cool to look at from afar.

For example, last year’s Oppo Find N was a fantastic looking foldable that I unfortunately never got to use. This year I’m looking forward to checking out cool smartphones from companies like Oppo and Asus, but the handset I’m most excited about will likely actually come to Canada.

While my most anticipated handset for 2022 was the Galaxy Fold 4, this year, I’m looking forward to a foldable from a different manufacturer — the Pixel Fold, Google’s often-rumoured first foldable smartphone.

The Pixel Fold is rumoured to measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm with the camera bump) when unfolded. It will reportedly come in ‘Silver’ and ‘Black’ colours, offer USB-C charging, and will have a 5.79-inch cover display with a hole-punch selfie camera and a 7.69-inch inner display with a hole-punch selfie camera on the right side.

Further, it’ll support a stylus, sport 12GB of RAM, run Android 13L and feature the Tensor G2 processor.

The Pixel Fold could arrive anywhere from April to May or even as late as October, so I’ll have to wait a while to check out this Android foldable.

Let us know in the comments below which handset you’re looking forward to most.

Image Credit: Howtoisolve