Telecom news roundup: Rogers and Shaw to head to Federal Court of Appeal [Dec.31-Jan 6]

Welcome to 2023’s first weekly telecom roundup!

Business

New year, more Rogers and Shaw merger developments. The latest stems from the Competition Tribunal’s decision to reject the Competition Bureau’s arguments to block the merger. Now headed to the Court of Appeal, the merger can’t close until the court makes a decision.

That likely won’t be too far from now, as the court set a January 24th hearing date. Rogers and Shaw have set January 31st as their deadline to close the deal, which they may be forced to extend.

More in acquisitions, Telus International (TI) has completed its takeover of WillowTree, a U.S.-based digital product production company. WillowTree will serve TI’s 600 clients, including its telecom company Telus Corporation. WillowTree will help “Telus’ digital transformation ambitions,” Jeffrey Puritt, TI’s president and CEO, told MobileSyrup.

Bell and Snap have partnered to give Toronto Raptors fans a special AR experience. Those attending Welcome Toronto games at Scotiabank Arena will be able to access a Raptors AR Lens, letting them shoot hoops like the pros.

Deals

Koodo is texting subscribers with a $3/25GB extra data offer. Other offers include $1/5GB or $2/10GB. More details are available here.

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 6 Pro for $8/month if you sign up with certain carriers. Plus, those activating with Koodo could score $500 in Best Buy gift cards. Learn more here.