Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 2-8]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

LOL: Qui Le Dernier? [Amazon Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 6th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

After Montreal’s Jay Baruchel hosted a Canadian version of Last One Laughing last year, Amazon now has a Quebecois version.

LOL: Qui Le Dernier? is hosted by Patrick Huard (Good Cop, Bon Cop) and features the following comedians trying to make each other laugh without cracking up themselves:

Stream LOL: Qui Le Dernier? here.

The Rig (Season 1) [Netflix Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 6th, 2023

Genre: Supernatural thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (47 to 55 minutes each)

The crew of a North Sea oil rig must contend with supernatural forces when a mysterious fog rolls in.

The Rig is the first work from creator David Macpherson and stars Montreal’s Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Iain Glenn (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (The Nest) and Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe).

Stream The Rig here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

The Northman

Original theatrical release date: April 22nd, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 6th, 2023

Genre: Epic historical action

Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes

A Viking prince sets out to get revenge for the death of his father.

The Northman was co-written and directed by Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) and star Alexander Skarsgärd (Big Little Lies), Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Claes Bang (Dracula) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit).

Stream The Northman here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)

Crave release date: January 6th, 2023 (two new episodes every Friday at 9:30pm and 10:45pm ET)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 16 episodes (around one hour each)

Sixteen new queens compete for a chance to win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a record-high grand prize of $200,000.

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

This week in Crave news: Not news, per se, but we recently published an interview with the cast and crew of HBO’s The Last of Us, which is coming to Crave later this month. It’s believed to be the biggest TV production in Canadian history and stars the likes of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones).

Disney+

The Menu

Original theatrical release date: November 18th, 2022

Disney+ Canada: January 4th, 2023

Genre: Dark comedy, horror-thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

A world-class chef hosts an exclusive tasting menu at his restaurant with some sinister surprises.

The Menu was directed by Mark Mylod (Succession) and stars Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Hong Chau (Downsizing).

Stream The Menu here.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: January 4th, 2023

Genre: Animated sci-fi

Runtime: 16 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

The Bad Batch was created by Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) and features Dee Bradley Baker reprising his role as the clones/Bad Batch, while Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) voices a new female clone named Omega.

Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of games hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Copenhagen Cowboy [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 5th, 2023

Genre: Noir-thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (47 to 56 minutes each)

A woman with supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

Copenhagen Cowboy was created by Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive) and stars Angela Bundalovic (The Rain), Andreas Lykke Jørgensen (debut role) and Jason Hendil-Forssell (debut role).

Stream Copenhagen Cowboy here.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 5th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (52 to 61 minutes each)

A mother tries to settle down with her two children to give them a better life than she ever had.

Ginny & Georgia was created by Sarah Lampert (Haze) and stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman), Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion), Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters) and Vancouver’s Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Toronto.

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street [Netflix Original]

Learn more about the rise and fall of infamous financier Bernie Madoff, the man behind one of Wall Street’s biggest Ponzi schemes.

Netflix Canada release date: January 4th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Four episodes (54 to 77 minutes each)

Stream Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Happy New Year!

Image credit: Searchlight