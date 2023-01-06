Nintendo’s New Year eShop sale discounts several notable games

Nintendo is offering a New Year sale at its eShop with several digital and physical games on sale.

The sale started yesterday, Thursday, January 5th, and ends on Sunday, January 15th. Check out some of the games from the sale below:

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Digital): $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (Digital): $20.24 (regularly $26.99)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Digital): $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition: (Digital): $49.49 (regularly $89.99)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Digital): $29.24 (regularly $38.99)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)

Sonic Frontiers (Digital): $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

Doom Eternal: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Digital): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Dead Cells (Digital): $16.99 (regularly $33.99)

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition: $12.49 (regularly $24.99)

Check out the full Nintendo eShop sale here.

Image credit: Nintendo