New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2023

Kicking off the year, Paramount+ is set to debut a new slate of shows, movies and more throughout January. This month includes the addition of 1923, the Yellowstone spin-off, Devotion, and Chemistry of Death.
Additionally, a selection of Showtime series like Dexter, Ray Donovan, and Californication are also making their way to Paramount+.
Below is all of the content hitting the streaming service in January.
January 1st
- Californication – All Seasons
Dexter – All Seasons
Ray Donovan – All Seasons
The Affair All Seasons
January 3rd
- All My Friends Hate Me (Movie)
American Ultra (Movie)
Dances With Wolves (Movie)
Rain Man (Movie)
Sometimes When We Touch, Season 1 (Series)
The Really Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)
The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (Series)
January 5th
- Anastasia (Documentary)
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison (Documentary)
Art & Krimes by Krimes (Documentary)
Last Flight Home (Documentary)
January 8th
- 1923 (Series) – New Episode
Devotion (Movie)
January 9th
- Yo! MTV Maps, Season 1 (Series)
January 10th
- Fargo (Movie)
Raiders of the Lost Ark (Movie)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Movie)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Movie)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Movie)
Legends of the Hidden Temple (Movie)
One Crazy Cruise (Movie)
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Movie)
January 11th
- The Challenge: Australia, Season 1 (Series)
January 14th
- Spongebob Squarepants Presents The Tidal Zone (Special)
January 15th
- Mayor of Kingstown (Series) – Season 2 Premiere
January 17th
- As Far as They Can Run (Documentary)
Favourite Daughter (Documentary)
Moonstruck (Movie)
More Than I Want to Remember (Documentary)
Raging Bull (Movie)
The Game, Season 1 (Series)
V For Vengance (Movie)
January 18th
- Are You The One? (Series) – Season 9 – Global Edition
January 19th
- Chemistry of Death (Series) – New Series Premiere
January 23rd
- The Elon Musk Show – New Series
January 24th
- Halo: Nightfall (Movie)
Teen Wolf (1985) (Movie)
Teen Wolf II (1987) (Movie)
The Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)
January 26th
Wolf Pack – New Series Premiere
Teen Wolf: The Movie
January 31st
- Escape From Mr. Limoncello’s Library (Movie)
- I’m Charlie Walker (Movie)
- One Man and His Shoes (Movie)
- The Comedy Rule, Season 1 (Series)
- Who is America, Season 1 (Series)
