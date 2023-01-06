fbpx
NetEase Games buys-out Canadian game development studio SkyBox Labs

NetEase is a Chinese tech company that develops mobile and PC games

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jan 6, 202310:00 AM EST
NetEase Games is acquiring B.C.-based SkyBox Labs.

The video game developer has worked alongside Xbox Game Studios and Electronic Arts and is currently co-developing Halo Infinite, among other projects.

Shyang Kong, Derek MacNeil and Steven Silvester founded SkyBox Labs in 2011. Based in Burnaby and Victoria, B.C., it will operate independently under the Chinese tech company’s gaming division.

“We remain committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners, and co-developing more AAA games for some of the biggest game studios around the world,” Kong said.

NetEase will provide resources and services to help SkyBox Labs develop PC and console titles and grow the company’s presence in Canada.

