Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week: Meta Quest 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Dyson V10 Animal+ and more

Best Buy’s refreshed list of Top Deals for the week is out now with discounts on webcams, TVs, laptops, wearables and more.

The sale goes live today, Friday, January 6th, and ends on Thursday, January 12.

Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $1,599.99 (save $200)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65AU8000FXZC) – 2021: $899.99 (save $100)

Logitech C920S Pro 1080p 30fps HD Webcam: $69.99 (save $10)

HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer – Seagrass: $94.99 (save $30)

Canon imageCLASS MF642Cdw Colour Wireless All-In-One Laser Printer: $399.99 (save $140)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27MP500-B) – Black: $189.99 (save $10)

ASUS VivoBook M515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $469.99 (save $180)

HP 15-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $100)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $199.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $199.99 (Save $80)

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $569.99 (save $180)

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch): $74.99 (save $25)

ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (RT-AX58U/CA): $129.99 (save $100)

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $199.99 (save $99)

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale – White: $59.99 (save $10)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $529 (save $80)

Marketplace offers:

Refurbished (Excellent) – Microsoft Surface PRO 7 Model 1866 Tablet, 12.3-inch Touchscreen, Intel i5-1035G4, 1.1GHz, 16GB, 256GB SSD, Win10Pro, NO Keyboard PVS-00001, 1 Yr Warranty: $539.99 (save $460)

SAMSUNG HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Rear Speakers, Q Symphony, Built in Voice Assistant – Open Box – 10/10 Condition: $749.99 (save $1,048)

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Lidar Navigation, 2000Pa Powerful Suction, No-mop Zones, 180mins Runtime, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors (Black): $599.99 (save $320)

Find all Top Deals here.

Source: Best Buy