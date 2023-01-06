fbpx
Deals

Anker discounts portable chargers, cables and accessories by up to 30 percent

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jan 6, 202310:52 AM EST
0 comments
Anker

Anker is coming out swinging with a number of discounts on cables, portable chargers and accessories. The deals offer upwards of 30 percent savings.

Check the best offers below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments