Sony says the PlayStation 5 shortage is over

During Sony’s CES 2023 keynote, the company’s gaming division leader, Jim Ryan, confirmed that the PlayStation 5 shortage is over.

Until recently, stories regarding PS5 restocks have been top traffic performers on MobileSyrup, but over the last few months, there’s been far less interest in restock coverage. Further, at least anecdotally and online, the console seems to remain in stock for far longer than it did even just a year ago.

Still, I’ve yet actually to see a PS5 in stock at a physical retailer, while the Xbox Series X seems to be everywhere.

During the keynote, Ryan said, “PS5 supply improved towards the end of last year,” before saying that “everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.” Ryan also revealed that December was the biggest month of PlayStation 5 sales ever.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020 amid the height of the pandemic and global supply chain issues, leading to scarcity and ridiculous prices from resellers.