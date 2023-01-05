Citizen’s CZ new Smart Watches to ship with proprietary wellness software

Japan-based watch brand Citizen has announced its new ‘CZ Smart’ watch that comes with a built-in self-care advisor in the form of the CZ Smart YouQ application.

Citizen says that the application was developed in partnership with NASA’s Ames Research Center and AI technology from IBM Watson, and that it helps wearers understand and anticipate patterns of fatigue and alertness and offers personalized strategies to build better habits and maximize their daily potential.

The CZ Smart YouQ application uses neural networks developed in the IBM Watson Studio workspace to learn about the wearer’s chronotype (individual sleep and wake patterns) within seven to ten days by processing sleep data and ‘Alert Scores.’ The software also “deepens that understanding over time,” says Citizen.

Introducing the new CZ Smart watch—Sport Collection. CZ Smart YouQ leverages @NASA scientific research and AI models built with @IBM Watson® Studio and is designed to offer radically personalized actions to optimize wearer wellness. #CZSmartYouQ #CES2023 https://t.co/z2x2QbAK5c pic.twitter.com/lK2JFYTgyd — Citizen Watch US (@CitizenWatchUS) January 5, 2023

The ‘Alert Scores’ are reportedly generated when the wearer takes a custom-designed Alert Monitor test, which is a consumer version of NASA’s Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test (PVT+). This was originally created to measure the mental acuity of astronauts. According to Citizen, with such personal data points, including Alert Scores, chronotype, sleep patterns, activity and heartrate monitoring, “CZ Smart YouQ quantitatively analyzes and learns about the wearer’s unique characterization, rhythms, and habits to enhance personalization.”

The watch subsequently suggests actions that the wearer should take to mitigate the effects of fatigue, improve alertness, and promote the building of better habits over time.

“The latest CZ Smart watch is a game-changing product that brings Citizen’s legacy of watchmaking together with best-in-class research and technology of NASA and IBM, directly to wearers’ wrists,” said Jeffrey Cohen, President at Citizen Watch America. “Coupled with the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application, this smartwatch is a revolution in wearable wellness.”

The second-get CZ smartwatches from Citizen run the new YouQ software. The newest version of the CZ Smart watch, which includes the CZ Smart YouQ application, will be available for purchase in the United States via the Citizen website starting in March 2023.

The CZ smartwatches will be available on Citizen Watch’s website and Best Buy (in March). Pricing ranges from $469-$499 for the Sport and $399-$479 for the Casual.

Image credit: Citizen

Source: Citizen