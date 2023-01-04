Samsung Galaxy S23 series to sport same displays as predecessors

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in early February, so it’s not surprising that the rumour mill is kicking into high gear.

A new leak indicates the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will lack QHD+ displays and offer technology similar to their predecessors in the S22 series. This isn’t much of a shock given the S21 series was similar, which at the time was dissapointing considering the S20 offered a better display resolution.

Based on this leak, we’re looking at FHD display resolution for the Galaxy S23 and S23+.

⭕️Officially

💥Galaxy S23 Ultra 6.8 inches

QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x 1-120HZ 💥Galaxy S23+ 6.6 inches

FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x 48-120HZ 💥Galaxy S23 6.1 inches

FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED2x 48-120HZ. Thanks for the design @technizoconcept #A_Q #احمد_قويدر pic.twitter.com/9r3nXNZ09T — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 2, 2023

Additionally, another rumour indicates that all three S23 smartphones will sport a variable refresh rate. The S23 Ultra will feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate that dips as low as 1Hz. The S23 and S23+, on the other hand, will sport a 120Hz variable refresh rate that dips as low as 48Hz.

According to other leaks, the S23 Ultra will sport aQHD+ 3088 x 1440-pixel resolution, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage, four rear cameras with 200-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

The S23+ and S23 Ultra were both recently spotted in alleged promotion material.

Source: @AhmedQwaider888 Via: Android Headlines