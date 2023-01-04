Samsung Galaxy A14 releases January 27 and costs $330 in Canada

Samsung’s flagship S series smartphones aren’t expected to launch until next month, but ahead of their reveal, the company has shown off its new budget phone — the Galaxy A14 5G.

The Galaxy A14 5G features a 5,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro and 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera.

The display sports a 6.6-inch size with a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Galaxy A14 features 64GB of onboard storage with the ability to expand to 1TB with a microSD card, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Further, there’s a new Security and Privacy Dashboard and a built-in Samsung Health app to track body composition, sleep patterns, and exercise regimen that can be synced with other devices like the Galaxy Watch 5.

In Canada the A14 costs $329.99 and releases on January 27th.

You can find all of our coverage from CES 2023 here.